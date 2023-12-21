Fayetteville police chase ends in crash, arrest of man accused of stealing 2 cars

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man is facing numerous charges after a wild, 90-minute ordeal where he stole two cars, crashing them both, and was finally arrested after a chase through the city, police said Thursday.

The harrowing episode began routinely enough about 9 a.m. Wednesday when Fayetteville officers and Cumberland County sheriff's deputies responded to a crash in the 2800 block of Eldorado Road.

The driver of the vehicle, which turned out to be stolen, took off on foot toward some houses on Eldorado Road. He found and stole a running car that had a child in a rear car seat but not before the owner was able to grab the child as the suspect drove away.

Law officers chased him through Fayetteville, where he "engaged in careless and reckless driving throughout the city." He finally crashed about 10:30 a.m. near Green Springs Road in Parkton.

Officers took him into custody, and he was then taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. He was later released.

Joseph Ervin Sellers Fayetteville Police Department

FPD identified the driver as Joseph Ervin Sellers, 24, Sellers was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and attempted kidnapping as well as resist/delay/obstructing officers, two counts of hit and run, and felony flee to elude.

He was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $41,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective B. Proudfoot at 910-703-4618. If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

