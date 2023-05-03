Fayetteville officer killed his wife before killing himself, SBI says

A Fayetteville police officer who failed to report for duty Friday was found shot dead along with his wife at their home, Police Chief Kem Braden said.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The State Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday that its preliminary investigation shows that a Fayetteville police officer and his wife found dead last week was a murder-suicide.

The SBI was asked to look into the matter by Fayetteville Police Chief Kem Braden.

On Friday, Braden said the officer failed to report for duty that day and was later found dead at his home.

According to the preliminary autopsy report from the medical examiner's office, the officer, Domingo Tavarez-Rodriguez, 53, died from a single gunshot wound and his wife, Yenitza Arroyo-Tavarez, 44 died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The SBI said there "is no reason to believe anyone else was involved" and there "is no reason to believe there is a threat to the community or to law enforcement."

The SBI continues to investigate the case and no other details were immediately released.

