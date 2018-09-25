BANK ROBBERY

Fayetteville police seeking masked man who robbed First Citizens Bank

Fayetteville police searching for a masked suspect who robbed a First Citizen's Bank.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville detectives have obtained images of a masked man who robbed a bank Monday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the First Citizens Bank along the 100 block of Broadfoot Avenue.

The suspect entered the bank with a rifle, demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a male 5'8", medium build, wearing a white plastic mask with a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Fayetteville police searching for a masked suspect who robbed a First Citizen's Bank.


Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Sergeant J. Rauhoff with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 929-6890 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.
