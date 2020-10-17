deadly shooting

18-year-old shot, killed during gathering at Fayetteville home; 21-year-old charged

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night.

Officers said Darrion Tyler, 18, was found with multiple gunshot wounds just before 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Gillespie Street.

Tyler was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An 18-year-old man and 22-year-old woman showed up to the hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Fayetteville police said the preliminary investigation reveals there was a gathering at a residence that resulted in a disturbance.

Police said Jamese Herring, 21, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting. He is currently at the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

According to police, Herring lives near where the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective Vernon at (910)729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
