Shotspotter to host information sessions in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Representatives from Shotspotter will host several community information sessions this week on the gun detection program in Fayetteville.

Shotspotter can detect the sound of shots when a gun is fired outdoors within range of the sensors, however the system will not detect the sound of gunfire inside of a building.

The city says anyone in the community is invited to attend, and those in attendance will have the opportunity to hear a presentation explaining the service and how it works.

The first community session will be Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Smith Recreation Center, Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Kiwanis Recreation Center, and Friday, Dec. 9 at noon on zoom.

The City of Durham is also preparing to launch Shotspotter.

