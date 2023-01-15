Man charged with using truck to assault customers in outdoor dining area at Mikoto in Fayetteville

FAYTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have arrested a man in connection to an overnight incident that injured customers seated outside a restaurant.

Police said the investigation started after they were dispatched to a disturbance call around 12:18 am at Mikoto Japanese Restaurant on Raeford Road. The caller told 911 that shots had been fired.

During their investigation, officers determined that 22-year-old Joshua Hunt had been in some sort of altercation with customers in the outdoor dining area of Mikoto.

According to what witnesses told police, Hunt drove a pickup truck into the outside seating area, hitting customers. He then put it in reverse and hit them again.

Someone in the outdoor area fired shots at Hunt's truck, police confirm.

Two customers hit by the truck were taken to the hospital for their injuries, and a third customer declined to go to the hospital.

According to police, Hunt has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries, one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, damage to real property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He was booked at the Cumberland County Jail with a $300,000 secure bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.