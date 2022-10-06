Flavored e-cigs still used by young Americans at 'concerning' rate, FDA and CDC study shows

Numbers from the American Lung Association show that nearly 20% of high school students in the country are using e-cigarettes.

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- Middle and high school students are still using flavored e-cigarettes at a "concerning level," according to a study released by the Federal Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study surveyed millions of middle and high school students in the U.S. It found current e-cigarette use in the past 30 days includes 14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students.

Nearly 85% of them used flavored e-cigarettes and more than half used disposable e-cigarettes.

"This study shows that our nation's youth continue to be enticed and hooked by an expanding variety of e-cigarette brands delivering flavored nicotine," Deirdre Lawrence Kittner said. Kittner is the director of CDC's Office on Smoking and Health.

Among youth who currently used e-cigarettes, 27.6% used them daily and 42.3% used them on 20 or more of the past 30 days.

E-cigarette company, Juul, had its products removed from store shelves this year by the FDA and agreed to pay Juul $438.5M as part of a class action settlement.