FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fire crews are battling a fire at a paintball shop on River Road in Fayetteville.Firefighters responded to the call of a working fire at Black Ops Paintball at around 6 a.m.ABC11 recently spoke with the veteran owned business after a robbery where the store lost about $20,000 in charity donations.The start of the fire is unknown at this time.