Raleigh launches Five Points Glenwood Avenue Study following crashes, concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Transportation officials with the City of Raleigh will meet with business owners and residents in the Five Points area on Tuesday night in light of traffic safety concerns along the stretch.
"My main concern is people getting injured out here that are sitting outside. So we want to protect them the best we can. Maybe changing the traffic pattern would really help a great deal, because if we can slow the traffic down, it's less of an issue," said David Benson, owner of Third Place Coffee Shop on Glenwood Avenue.
Benson, who's owned the coffee shop for 18 years, said he believes safety has become a greater issue in the past few years, pointing to a number of incidents that have damaged his and nearby businesses.
"This last summer, a guy was racing another guy up here, and he lost control and he was going 80 mph when he hit the curb over there and he plowed through all this, and he ended up in her windows next door and took out all our furniture again, our umbrellas again," Benson said.
Across the street, Dr. David Hailey, pastor of Hayes Barton Baptist Church, shared that their property has been involved in several crashes.
"They'll just miss that bend, and they'll come right up over the walk here. We had them come up one time, push one of those columns back, push the doors in. It was almost like they thought this was a drive-in church," Hailey said.
Tuesday, the church will host the kickoff of the Five Points Glenwood Avenue Study.
"There have been people hurt pretty severely and we just want this to be a safe area," explained Hailey.
Benson, who will attend the meeting, would like Raleigh Police to increase its presence in the area to crack down on speeding, and suggested implementing a roundabout.
"What I'm looking for is a solution. An action. All we've got is rhetoric," Benson said.
A Raleigh city official told ABC11 that Tuesday's meeting will include introducing the planning project and team to start the process, though substantive work has not yet been done. While the presentation will include conceptual images from the consultant team's project proposal, no plans or proposals will be shared.
The city official added "(t)here will be substantial engagement with NCDOT on the alternative development and analysis stages of the study," as they maintain Glenwood Avenue from Wade Avenue north to the city limits; the city cannot unilaterally make changes to this stretch.
The meeting is open to the public and runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
