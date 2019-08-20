Food & Drink

4 new vendors coming to Morgan Street Food Hall in September

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Four new vendors are coming to Morgan Street Food Hall in September.

Just shy of the food hall's one-year anniversary, it announced the addition of two new restaurants, a bar and a doughnut shop.

Primal Cuts will bring delicious hot sandwiches, including their specialty: a slow roasted, hand carved Prime Rib sandwich. The restaurant will also feature house made horseradish sauce, hand cut chips, artisan Italian bread and tons of mouth-watering cheeses.

Taste This: Fresh Maine lobster available 700 miles away in Raleigh

Pazza Pasta is the other restaurant coming to Morgan Street Food Hall. It will bring Italian street food with made-to-order pasta dishes, fresh-cut Italian meats and cheeses and even a cannoli bar.

For patrons looking to wet their whistle, Aunty Betty's will be located beside Southern Kitchen. Aunty Betty's is Raleigh's newest gin bar. Expect hand crafted cocktails featuring some of the world's finest gin.

Taste This: Cat-themed coffee shop at Morgan Street Food Hall

No longer will you have to travel to the NC State Fairgrounds to get your doughnut fix. Raleigh Mini Donuts plans to open a new location at Morgan Street Food Hall. The new location will feature all the delicious flavors you've come to expect.

SEE ALSO: Exploring Morgan Street Food Hall
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighbusinessfood
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham officials push for parents to help hydrate student-athletes
'Muffled cries for help': Suit filed against hotel where boy was killed
New park to be built in Wake County
'State of emergency': Durham leaders call for action after 9-year-old shot, killed
Phones banned at California public school
Chatham County leaders vote to move courthouse Confederate monument
9-year-old shot, killed in car on the way to get snow cone
Show More
Durham police investigating after 18-year-old shot, killed at apartment
Fayetteville school for children with autism needs funding
Raleigh considers redo of stormwater regulations as complaints pile up
Man gets first haircut in 15 years to join Army
Durham mayor calls boy's death an 'unspeakable tragedy'
More TOP STORIES News