4 new vendors coming to Morgan Street Food Hall in September

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Four new vendors are coming to Morgan Street Food Hall in September.
Just shy of the food hall's one-year anniversary, it announced the addition of two new restaurants, a bar and a doughnut shop.
Primal Cuts will bring delicious hot sandwiches, including their specialty: a slow roasted, hand carved Prime Rib sandwich. The restaurant will also feature house made horseradish sauce, hand cut chips, artisan Italian bread and tons of mouth-watering cheeses.
Pazza Pasta is the other restaurant coming to Morgan Street Food Hall. It will bring Italian street food with made-to-order pasta dishes, fresh-cut Italian meats and cheeses and even a cannoli bar.
For patrons looking to wet their whistle, Aunty Betty's will be located beside Southern Kitchen. Aunty Betty's is Raleigh's newest gin bar. Expect hand crafted cocktails featuring some of the world's finest gin.
No longer will you have to travel to the NC State Fairgrounds to get your doughnut fix. Raleigh Mini Donuts plans to open a new location at Morgan Street Food Hall. The new location will feature all the delicious flavors you've come to expect.
