BUZZWORTHY

Ice cream company brings Thanksgiving flavors to dessert menu

EMBED </>More Videos

New Thanksgiving-themed ice cream flavors from Salt & Straw are giving you a taste of dinner for dessert. (Credit: Salt & Straw)

Have you ever wanted to have ice cream for dinner? Well, new Thanksgiving-themed ice cream flavors from Salt & Straw are giving you a taste of dinner for dessert.

The seasonal flavors include Roasted Cranberry Sauce Sorbet, Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans, Roasted Peach and Sage Cornbread Stuffing, and Spiced Goat Cheese and Pumpkin Pie.

And of course, it wouldn't be Thanksgiving without some turkey. For the more adventurous, there is a Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey flavor.



The yummy treats are handcrafted and come in five to 10-gallon containers.

But don't get too excited because there's one part of the "meal" that's not so sweet.

Unless you live near one of their locations in California, Washington and Oregon, you'll have to shell out a ton of dough to have your order shipped -- $100 in some states.

And that's on top of the $65 you'll be paying for the five pints.

After Thanksgiving, Salt & Straw will release other holiday flavors, including Peppermint Bark Cocoa and Gingerbread Cookie Dough.

RELATED STORIES:

Pringles offering Thanksgiving chips flavored like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie

Viral challenge: Ask your mom how to cook a turkey in the microwave

How to cook a turkey: Recipes, times from Butterball

Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K people
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodice creamfallthanksgivingfoodbuzzworthydesserts
BUZZWORTHY
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
Off-camera hobbies: Kim Deaner helps viewers get fit
'Turkey gone wild' chases police cruiser: VIDEO
Off-camera hobbies: Barbara Gibbs goes from anchor to baker
More buzzworthy
FOOD & DRINK
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
The 4 best Southern spots in Fayetteville
Help us fight hunger for the holidays
Viral challenge: Ask mom how to microwave a turkey
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NC to see one of the coldest Thanksgivings in 29 years
Relief in sight for those with peanut allergies after UNC study
Stores open in Massachusetts to sell marijuana to anyone of age
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Chicago mourning 3 killed
Carmaker trying to get rid of 'new car smell'
Boy hurt in drive-by shooting outside Durham apartments
Chickenpox outbreak is North Carolina's largest since 1995
Party for Wake County's new sheriff packed with people and expectations
Show More
Police: NY day care owner arrested after kids leave through gate
Goldsboro principal accused of raping 12-year-old student found dead in Orange County
Chris Watts sentencing: Shanann's parents speak in court
A third of U.S. parents plan to skip flu shot for kids -- their top 3 reasons
Swastika found at Duke University, students plan forum
More News