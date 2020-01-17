Now Open

Now Open: Zambrero Fresh Mexican Restaurant in downtown Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fresh, healthy Mexican-themed food restaurant, Zambrero is now open in downtown Raleigh at One Glenwood Ave.

The Raleigh location is only the second Zambrero in the nation as the Australia-based franchise begins expanding into the U.S.

Zambrero has a plate-for-plate mission -- meaning for every burrito, bowl or water purchased, the restaurant donates a meal to someone in need around the globe. The Raleigh location features a live ticker listing the number of meals donated.

Zambrero's grand opening for the Raleigh location is set for Jan. 24, 2020 with $5 burritos and bowls that day.

A second North Carolina location will open soon at University Hill in Durham.

Hours and information:
Zambrero
(919) 863-2561
1 Glenwood Ave. No. 5105, Raleigh, NC 27603
Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighnow openaustraliamexicanrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NOW OPEN
Now Open: Kō•Än, Southeast Asian cuisine in Cary
Now Open: Indie Goods American-Made Market in Raleigh
Now Open: Weaver Street Market at The Dillon in downtown Raleigh
Now Open: Tin Roof Raleigh, a live music joint
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Peeping tom terrorizes Fayetteville community
Teen charged for shooting passing cars along Hwy 264 in Wilson Co.
Roxboro man charged after 120 women say they were harassed
Raleigh police releases body cam showing traffic stop arrest
Carbon monoxide concerns surface at Hoover Road apartments
Georgia man identified as victim of trench collapse at Brier Creek
SC lawmakers vote to stay on Daylight Saving Time
Show More
TowneBank, Habitat for Humanity team up in big affordable housing boost
Serial killer released from prison, moves to town near Charlotte
How do Americans want to be buried? Some with pets, some with pot
Lanes closed on Jordan Lake bridges until September
Wake Co. elementary school robotics team vying for state title
More TOP STORIES News