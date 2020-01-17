Now Open: Zambrero Fresh Mexican Restaurant in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fresh, healthy Mexican-themed food restaurant, Zambrero is now open in downtown Raleigh at One Glenwood Ave.
The Raleigh location is only the second Zambrero in the nation as the Australia-based franchise begins expanding into the U.S.
Zambrero has a plate-for-plate mission -- meaning for every burrito, bowl or water purchased, the restaurant donates a meal to someone in need around the globe. The Raleigh location features a live ticker listing the number of meals donated.
Zambrero's grand opening for the Raleigh location is set for Jan. 24, 2020 with $5 burritos and bowls that day.
A second North Carolina location will open soon at University Hill in Durham.
Hours and information:
Zambrero
(919) 863-2561
1 Glenwood Ave. No. 5105, Raleigh, NC 27603
Sunday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
