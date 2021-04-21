fort bragg

Fort Bragg officials identify paratrooper who died in training accident

EMBED <>More Videos

Fort Bragg paratrooper dies during training accident: Officials

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg officials have identified the paratrooper who died during training operations on Monday as 21-year-old Spc. Abigail Jenks.

She was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team and was a fire support specialist serving as a forward observer in Headquarters and Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd BCT.

Fort Bragg officials said Jenks was "conducting a static-line jump from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter when she suffered the fatal injury."

Spc. Abigail Jenks, 21, of Gansevoort, New York



"Spc. Jenks was a dedicated Paratrooper, gifted forward observer, loyal friend, and talented artist who consistently made a tremendous impact on all around her. She will be dearly missed. We are ensuring every resource is available to her family and peers to help them during this difficult time," said Lt. Col. Christopher Walsh, commander of the 1-319th AFAR."

Jenks, originally from Gansevoort, New York, enlisted in the U.S. Army in October of 2018.

The accident is still under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort braggncfort braggaccidentfort bragg newssoldier killed
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FORT BRAGG
Fort Bragg paratrooper dies during training accident: Officials
'It's mind-boggling': Veteran reflects on America's 20-year war
Ft. Bragg active service members, veterans start march to Camp Lejeune
Fort Bragg needs thousands of donated military boots for memorial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old girl injured in drive-by shooting
Jury's swift verdict for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death: Guilty
Ohio police officer shoots, kills girl holding knife: Officials
LATEST: High schools work to get eligible teens vaccinated
DOJ announces Minneapolis police investigation, sources say
Lawyer who stole NYPD officer's 9/11 payout gets 4 years
Dry, windy conditions increase risk of fire
Show More
From Raleigh to Fayetteville, reaction pours in after Chauvin found guilty
Self-driving shuttles debut at Wright brothers' memorial
What George Floyd's brother thought watching Derek Chauvin placed in handcuffs
Here's how long Derek Chauvin could spend in prison
How to explain Chauvin trial to kids: Mental health expert weighs in
More TOP STORIES News