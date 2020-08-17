homicide investigation

Fayetteville police search for person of interest in death of man found shot in BP parking lot

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department officers are searching for a person of interest in the death of a man found shot in a BP parking lot.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on August 12, officers responded to a shooting at the Family Fare BP located at 2036 Gillespie Street. Officers said they found 30-year-old Apondrea Marshall dead in the parking lot.

Now, investigators are searching for 23-year-old Michael Blount, who is believed to have information about the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Blount's whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

