child abuse

Raleigh parents face child abuse charges after 7-week-old suffered 18 bone fractures

EMBED <>More Videos

Two Raleigh parents are accused of abusing their 7-week-old by inflicting 18 fractures to its rib, leg and arm, warrants say.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Raleigh parents are accused of abusing their 7-week-old by inflicting 18 fractures to its rib, leg and arm, warrants say.

Diamon McPherson, 26, and Jasmine Spruill, 27, are facing charges of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.



Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

According to warrants, the baby suffered 18 bone fractures including injuries to the arm, rib, scapula and femur.

Police say the abuse happened from December 2018 through February 2019.

ABC11 is waiting to hear back from authorities on who is caring for the child now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyraleighwake countychild abuseparentingabusebabyparents charged
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ABUSE
2 arrested after beating, duct-taping child to chair overnight, officials say
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
Ex-Montessori teacher accused of child sex crimes also worked at Triangle summer camps
Ex-Durham Montessori teacher faces new charges of peeping, indecent liberties
TOP STORIES
Woman charged in stabbing of Macy's worker at Streets at Southpoint in Durham
UNC puts women's basketball staff on leave pending program review
Land of Oz announces plans to open for select dates this summer
Autism Awareness Month: Meet new 'Sesame Street' characters
Boy, 6, suffers fatal heart attack taking team photo
"Game of Thrones" takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas
Live: Confession tape expected soon in Jonathan Sander triple murder trial
Show More
How to get a concealed carry permit in NC
Duke Energy ordered to excavate remaining coal ash sites in NC
Father of slain SC student: 'I can't tell you how painful this is'
Durham police identify man shot, killed by officers over the weekend
Man tried to follow female student into dorm, NC State police say
More TOP STORIES News