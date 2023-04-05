The Gabe Torres Act would provide death benefits to the family of law enforcement officers killed while on their way to work.

Lawmakers lend support for Gabe Torres Act to help families of fallen officers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lawmakers shared their support Wednesday for a House bill named in honor of a fallen police officer killed in the Raleigh mass shooting in October.



Under current law, the officers' families can only receive a death benefit if they were killed on the way to training.

Torres was in his car and on his way to work when he was shot and killed in his Hedingham neighborhood.

Four other people were also killed in the shooting and two were injured.