Watch out for this email that could steal your money or personal information

Now that the holidays are over, scammers are going after those who got a new laptop, TV, or computer as a gift.

Several ABC11 viewers got the scam email or text message that at first glance appeared to be from the Geek Squad. The line that catches your attention in the email is: "Your subscription with Geek Squad will renew today and more than $400.00 will be debited from your account. If you want to block this auto-renewal you can cancel just call an 888 number."

If you call that number, which you should not, the scammer might ask for remote access to your computer. If you give it to them, they can install spyware programs on your computer, steal your online banking credentials, and drain money from your bank account. The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning on this scam.

Last year Troubleshooter Diane Wilson showed you how a woman lost more than $23,000 to a similar scam, where the scammers impersonated iTunes.

To protect yourself from these scams, never call the number on an email or text message. Instead, check your credit card or bank account for unauthorized charges, and report any fraud directly to them.