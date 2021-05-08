indictment

George Floyd's family reacts to federal indictments of former officers

EMBED <>More Videos

George Floyd's family reacts to federal indictments of former officers

HOUSTON, Texas -- The family of George Floyd is reacting to news of federal indictments that have been handed up against four former Minneapolis police officers in connection with his death.

Family members, their attorney, Benjamin Crump and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee spoke Saturday morning about the week's developments.

RELATED: Grand jury indicts 4 former Minneapolis officers on civil rights charges in George Floyd's death

You can watch the press conference in the video player above.

A three-count indictment unsealed Friday names Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao. Chauvin was convicted last month on state charges of murder and manslaughter and is asking for a new trial. The other three are set for state trial on Aug. 23. It's not clear what will happen in this case, but generally the state charges play out before federal charges do.

Floyd's May 25 arrest and death, which a bystander captured on cellphone video, sparked mass protests nationwide that called for an end to racial inequalities and police mistreatment of Black people.

Lane, Thao and Kueng made initial court appearances Friday via videoconference in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, and remain free on bond. Chauvin is held in state custody as he awaits sentencing on the state charges and hasn't yet appeared in federal court.

Floyd, 46, died after Chauvin pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck, even as Floyd, who was handcuffed, repeatedly said he couldn't breathe. Kueng and Lane also helped restrain Floyd - state prosecutors have said Kueng knelt on Floyd's back and Lane held down Floyd's legs. Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonindictmentgeorge floydpolice
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INDICTMENT
Josh Duggar arrest: Former reality star released awaiting trial
Josh Duggar faces child porn charges
Russian national from Raleigh pleads guilty to multiple charges
Federal charges added for men accused in 9-year-old's death in Durham
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Moviegoers starting to regain confidence as NC COVID guidelines relax
Second arrest made in deadly shooting of 27-year-old man in Durham
Plans for George Floyd Memorial Center in Raleigh formally unveiled
WEATHER: Sunday looking to be warm, bright & breezy for mothers
Ft. Bragg soldier charged with murder of fellow comrade in Fayetteville
Time Square shooting injures 3, including 4-year-old; police search for person of interest
Obama family dog Bo dies
Show More
Clergy rally in Elizabeth City for release of Brown shooting bodycam
Major US pipeline halts operations after ransomware attack
Man seriously hurt in Durham shooting: Police
April jobs reports fuels debate over higher wages, unemployment checks
Rising wood prices are making your toilet paper more expensive
More TOP STORIES News