Demonstrators gather outside Executive Mansion for 3rd night in protest of bill that would make autopsy results confidential

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the third night, demonstrators continued to gather outside the Executive Mansion in downtown Raleigh to urge Gov. Roy Cooper not to sign a bill that would keep autopsy results confidential.

The demonstrators gathered Monday night, calling for Cooper to veto Senate Bill 168, which was passed almost unanimously by Democrats and Republicans in the General Assembly. Though it mostly contains language about health regulations and psychiactric care, two lines in the bill gave some cause for concern.

The part of the bill in question would keep the results of investigations of deaths in police custody or in prison confidential until the medical examiner's office is finished with their analysis. While legislators and officials said the language is intended to streamline the investigation process, protesters said they felt the legislation could make it difficult to hold law enforcement officers accountable for those deaths.

RELATED: Use of force incidents largely kept a secret in North Carolina

In total, 14 people have been arrested during the demonstration. Four people were arrested Tuesday after police said they spray painted the street. Ten people were then arrested Wednesday. According to Raleigh Police Department, they were arrested for "impeding traffic."

