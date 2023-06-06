The free gun locks will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at the Durham County Courthouse.

Durham County offering free gun locks in new state push for gun safety

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County officials are working to protect children from the mishandling of guns by offering free gun locks.

The availability of free gun locks follows Governor Roy Cooper's announcement Monday that was focused on safe gun storage and keeping guns out of the wrong hands.

It's called NC Safe.

The governor's office is partnering with cities across North Carolina to distribute 25,000 gun locks and 200 gun safes.

It costs of $2.5 million dollars.

You'll also see the campaign on TV and social media showing what can happen when guns are not stored safely.

They're even thinking about deploying gun safety teams to schools in hopes of educating students and also holding presentations at P.T.A meetings.

Families of gun violence victims say the devastating feelings do not go away.

The governor's office says the idea is to encourage communities across the state to have conversations about gun safety.

Durham County is offering free gun locks today, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Durham County courthouse.