'Gun violence hurts everyone:' Raleigh police chief gives update on Officer Ainsworth

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Raleigh police chief Cassandra Deck-Brown held a news conference Friday afternoon to give an update on Officer Charles Ainsworth, who was shot multiple times while investigating a suspicious vehicle Wednesday night.
"We are hopeful for a full recovery," chief Deck-Brown said in regards to officer Ainsworth's current condition. She did not comment further on his recovery.
The chief repeatedly expressed support for the Ainsworth family.
"Gun violence hurts everyone, it hurts the community," Deck-Brown explained when talking about the events that led to the shooting.
Just in from @raleighpolice Chief brown on officer shot: “we are hopeful for a full recovery.” She refrained from commenting further on his medical status. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/L1DZ6lbbE0— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) January 11, 2019
Two men and two women have been arrested as part of the investigation into the shooting.
Cedric Kearney, Antonio Fletcher, Sherry Richmond, and Amonie Fletcher are all behind bars while Officer Charles Ainsworth is under a doctor's care at WakeMed.
According to police, Officer Ainsworth was shot while investigating a stolen vehicle call around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment complex off Western Boulevard.
Officials said Ainsworth and another officer arrived on scene and took 21-year-old Antonio Fletcher into custody.
While that was happening, 24-year-old Cedric Kearney started running away and shooting at the officers, hitting Ainsworth, police sources told ABC11.
More officers arrived on scene to help put Ainsworth in a car to take him to the hospital.
Kearney was found later hiding in a shed off Wendy Lane.
Kearney was charged with attempted murder, assault of law enforcement officer/police officer with a firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and or entering, and felony larceny.
In addition to the charges filed against Kearney, he has also been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm on Officer B.A. Halpin, who was with Officer Charles Ainsworth.
After shooting Officer Ainsworth, Kearney fired at Officer Halpin, who returned fire but did not strike anyone.
Fletcher was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, which was stolen prior to the shooting.
RELATED LINKS
GoFundMe created to help Officer Charles Ainsworth
Timeline: What happened the night Raleigh police officer Ainsworth was shot
After tense relations with RPD, community advocates respond to officer shooting
Love, support shared on social media for shot Raleigh officer