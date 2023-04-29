Gun owner shot in the lower leg after weapon discharges during cleaning: Cary police

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A gun owner in Cary was treated for a gunshot wound after the weapon accidentally discharged, police said.

The person was shot while cleaning the weapon and the shooting is being investigated as an accidental discharge of a firearm, Cary police said.

According to police, the gun owner was treated for a minor injury to his lower leg and has already been released from the hospital.

Police didn't say if the person is facing any charges.

