The COVID pandemic is forcing many people to skip the gym and instead work out at home; which means buying gym equipment or online workout subscriptions.
But that investment has also turned into financial losses for some people.
While many people had success getting what they ordered, complaints have piled up with the Better Business Bureau from consumers that ranged from not getting what was paid for, long delivery times, and price gouging.
Many of the scams are happening online, involving copycat websites claiming to sell top name fitness gear, but the reality is the gear is subpar or the site is fake. Catherine Honeycutt with the BBB of Eastern North Carolina said, "A lot of businesses sold out of their equipment, so then we see scams pop up like hey get this exclusive piece that's been out of stock everywhere else, but we magically have it. So, that's a scam to be on the lookout for."
The Troubleshooter Takeaways before you buy online or in-store are to make sure you read consumer reviews and what others are saying, don't just trust the reviews on the website, and check google reviews and the BBB.
If possible, test the equipment before you buy it. If it's being delivered, check the fine print to see if set up is included. Also make sure you take a close look at the return policy and warranty, know your coverage if something breaks.
If you are using in-store financing for larger equipment purchases, read the plan carefully and understand how long it lasts, how much interest you will pay, and if there is a fee to pay the balance early.
Scams involving gym equipment jump amid pandemic
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News