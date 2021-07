SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Spring Lake Tuesday afternoon.The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said it happened just after 4 p.m. on Pete Mason Drive in the Anderson Creek community.Harnett County deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.Sheriff Wayne Coats said a suspect was identified by those who were inside the mobile home at the time of the shooting.