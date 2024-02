Hayti Heritage Film Festival

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than 30 films are being featured in the 29th annual Hayti Heritage Film Festival in Durham.

This year's theme is "Homecoming," which means there will be films about relationships and belonging in addition to the acknowledgment of where we are, the remembrance of those that came before us and the honoring of the present.

The festival runs March 7 -9. Tickets are still available. ABC11 is a proud sponsor. More information here.