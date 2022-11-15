WATCH LIVE

Juvenile responsible for bomb threats made to HBCUs, including ones in NC

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 5:31PM
WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- A single person is responsible for a large number of the bomb threats called in this past spring at historically black colleges and universities, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

In testimony on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning, Wray identified the person as a juvenile.

Federal investigators are now working with state prosecutors to bring charges against the suspect.

Several HBCU's faced bomb threats throughout the spring including schools in North Carolina, including North Carolina Central University.

