Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites expanding in Wake County on Thursday

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
9:30 a.m.
Governor Cooper's office announced he would hold a media briefing on COVID-19 and issue a new Executive Order for the state at 4:30 p.m.
It was not clear from the news release what the executive order would be related to.
9 a.m.
The City of Fayetteville's Independence Day Concert and fireworks event scheduled for July 1, 2020 at Festival Park is canceled.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Free testing is being expanded for people with COVID-19 like symptoms Thursday and Friday in Wake County. You can also get tested if you're a healthcare worker, 65 or older, or part of a historically vulnerable or marginalized population. The testing sessions last from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Wake County Commons building on Carya Drive. Those interested must register online first.
The total number of COVID-19 cases eclipsed 30,000 in North Carolina on Wednesday, according to state reports. 684 people are in the hospital from coronavirus-related symptoms. There have been at least 939 deaths.
A Creekside Elementary School student died from severe complications related to COVID-19, according to a GoFundMe page organized for her family.
In the GoFundMe, which has raised more than $12,600, organizers wrote Aurea Soto Morales was hospitalized at UNC Hospital and died on Monday. Organizers added that Aurea's mother, father and sister have also contracted COVID-19.
Creekside Elementary School Principal Victoria Creamer released the following statement:
"Our whole Creekside community's heart is broken over the loss of one of our wonderful students, who was a shining light wherever she went. Even though we must remain physically distant due to COVID-19, we are still reaching out to support our children, families, and staff during this difficult time. We ask that the family and our Creekside community be given privacy so that we may have the space and time to grieve."
WEDNESDAY
5:55 p.m.
Moore County has reported its 11th COVID-19 death. To date, there have been 238 confirmed cases of the virus.
4:30 p.m.
An additional inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution Butner has died from COVID-19 complications.
The Department of Justice said Bobby Lee Medford, 74, died on Wednesday after struggling with pre-existing medical conditions listed by the CDC.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, there are 277 confirmed cases at the prison, 270 inmates and 7 staff members.
4:10 p.m.
The Lee County Health Department reports 12 additional cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases within the county to 486.
Of those 486, the health department says 319 people have returned to 'normal activities'. Four county residents have died from virus-related complications.
3:04 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reported that it is aware of 197 cases of COVID-19.
The death toll remains at one for the county. There have been 1,223 confirmed tests performed on residents. Five tests remain pending.
12:30 p.m.
A Creekside Elementary School student died from severe complications related to COVID-19, according to a GoFundMe page organized for her family.
In the GoFundMe, which has raised more than $12,600, organizers wrote Aurea Soto Morales was hospitalized at UNC Hospital and died on Monday. Organizers added that Aurea's mother, father and sister have also contracted COVID-19.
Creekside Elementary School Principal Victoria Creamer released the following statement:
"Our whole Creekside community's heart is broken over the loss of one of our wonderful students, who was a shining light wherever she went. Even though we must remain physically distant due to COVID-19, we are still reaching out to support our children, families, and staff during this difficult time. We ask that the family and our Creekside community be given privacy so that we may have the space and time to grieve."
12:00 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service reported 888 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths, for a total of 30,777 cases and 921 deaths.
The state more than doubled its testing goal, with 14,342 tests reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of completed tests to 449,263. The percentage of positive tests remains level at 8%.
There are 684 people currently hospitalized with severe COVID-19 symptoms, down from Tuesday's record high of 716 people.
WEDNESDAY MORNING HEADLINES
State officials are reporting significant increases in coronavirus cases over the past several days. North Carolina could eclipse 30,000 confirmed cases on Wednesday. There have been at least 921 coronavirus-related deaths with 716 people hospitalized.
There are currently at least 29,889 confirmed cases in the state.
"Day-over-day new cases are increasing," North Carolina Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said. "And notably, we've seen in the past week, this increase has even accelerated slightly. In the last 10 days, we have had three days with over 1,000 new cases reported on those days. I would have liked to see this trend starting to level, but unfortunately, it continues to increase."
10 a.m.
$3,242,476,166 has been paid out in unemployment benefits in North Carolina since the pandemic hit the state's economy hard in mid-March.
The State's Division of Employment Security reports that 666,904 people have been paid. 992,762 people have filed claims since March 15. $1.7 billion has come from federal funds with more than $818 million coming from the state.