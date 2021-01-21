COVID-19 hospitalizations decline to 3,666 in North Carolina, percent positive test rate at 10.3%

Have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Send them to us here
12:30 p.m.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in North Carolina. Thursday's report from the state Department of Health and Human Services shows 3,666 are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19-related symptoms. On Wednesday, that number was at 3,740.
However, there were 7,187 newly-reported cases on Thursday, higher than Wednesday's mark of 6,415. The number of deaths rose by 139 to 8,339 since the start of the pandemic.
The daily percent positive test rate sits at 10.3%. For complete COVID-19 data in the state, check out the NCDHSS dashboard. Thursday's numbers come with 97% of state hospitals reporting.
12:20 p.m.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is organizing a statewide virtual job fair.
With unemployment still high but in person events a challenge, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state agency is getting creative to help fill open positions.
The virtual job fair will take place Tuesday, Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Registration is required; click here to register.
If you're interested in a job with NCDHHS but cannot attend the job fair, all openings are posted here.
11:35
Carolina Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell described the team's situation as 'day-to-day' and hopes the team will be ready to play next week.
On Wednesday, the team postponed play through Jan. 23, impacting Thursday and Saturday dates against the Florida Panthers at PNC Arena. That came one day after the team's road game against the Nashville Predators was postponed.
On Tuesday, the Hurricanes added Warren Foegele, Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin and Teuvo Teravainen to the COVID protocol list. Jordan Staal was already on the list.
11:30
New data obtained by ABC11 shows that North Carolina is at the back of the line in the U.S. when it comes to the percentage of COVID-19 vaccinations administered.
The state has administered 38.2 % of its doses that it has received, ranking it 47th in the country. Only Arizona, Georgia, California, Virginia and Alabama trail it. A total of 4.4% of the state's population of 16 and older have received the first doses and .7% received the second doses.
The top five are North Dakota, Washington D.C., West Virginia, South Dakota and New Mexico, who all have distributed more than 60%.
10:50 a.m.
NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will talk about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine rollout Thursday afternoon.
Cohen will host a press conference at 1 p.m. ABC11 will broadcast the event on television and on our digital platforms.
Cohen will be joined by NCDOT Secretary J. Eric Boyette, although the department did not specify what Boyette planned to address.
8 a.m.
Several popular grocery chains such as Aldi, Trader Joe's and Dollar General are paying their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Instacart, an on-demand grocery delivery platform, is also providing financial help to in-store workers and independent contractors who get vaccinated.
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
As the U.S. enters "what may well be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus," President Joe Biden is putting forth a national COVID-19 strategy to ramp up vaccinations and testing, reopen schools and businesses and increase the use of masks - including a requirement that they be worn for travel.
Biden also will address inequities in hard-hit minority communities as he signs 10 pandemic-related executive orders on Thursday, his second day in office. A White House press briefing is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m.
"We need to ask average Americans to do their part," said Jeff Zients, the White House official directing the national response. "Defeating the virus requires a coordinated nationwide effort."
Biden acknowledged the urgency of the mission in his inaugural address. "We are entering what may well be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus," he said before asking Americans to join him in a moment of silence in memory of the more than 400,000 people in the U.S. who have died from COVID-19.
The next COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Fayetteville will be held Friday at the Crown Complex from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required until 1 p.m.
Vaccinations are also starting in Wayne County at the Maxwell Center, where 1,500 doses will be distributed through Friday to those with an appointment.
The supply of vaccines is running short in New York, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo expecting to exhaust available first doses within two to three days. California has ruled the Moderna vaccine safe again after allergic reactions caused vaccinations to temporarily stop.
Overnight, the U.S. reported 178,255 new cases of COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins Coroanvirus Resource Center. 4,229 people died from COVID-19 on Wednesday, the second-highest single-day total of the pandemic.
WEDNESDAY
6:09 p.m.
The Durham County Department of Public Health (DCoDPH) is providing two additional ways for eligible community members to sign up to receive COVID-19 vaccines.
People in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of the state and federal COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Plan can schedule an appointment through an online booking system or sign up for a waitlist to receive a call back if new appointments become available before additional vaccination dates are added. Both forms may be accessed in English and Spanish
These appointment options are provided in addition to the Durham County COVID-19 vaccine scheduling phone line at (919) 560-HELP (4357). At this time, Durham is scheduling vaccinations through April 30 and will add additional dates each month.
Appointments will be scheduled through these processes for vaccines administered at DCoDPH and Southern High School.
"We are delighted to be able to launch these additional opportunities for residents to schedule their COVID-19 vaccines," said Health Director Rod Jenkins. "Our team has worked for weeks to build online vaccine scheduling and waitlist options and to incorporate recent changes in vaccination priorities laid out by the state, and we are glad to now have these tools available to the community."
5:45 p.m.
Johnna Sharpe, Wake County Health COO said that, while Wake County appeared late to the vaccine game, it was intentional.
"Seeing what had happened in some of the other counties with long lines and people waiting in the middle of the night to get the vaccine only to not have the capacity, that is why Wake County waited to make sure we had a system in place so people could make appointments, reserve their spots, and provide a better experience, especially to those 65 and older," she said.
She also said Wake County has a strong pipeline of people wanting vaccine, so it's the supply trickling down from the federal government that's to blame for lagging rollout.
"The state can only use the allocation that they've been provided. For example, this week, the state was to distribute 140,000 doses throughout all of North Carolina and all the counties in NC requested twice that capacity. So the supply is certainly not meeting the demand," she said.
Wake County is currently prioritizing people 75 years and older and those who live in zip codes with the highest positivity rate to get vaccines.
5:30 p.m.
The Orange County Health Department said it is receiving an extremely high volume of phone calls and emails regarding vaccine registration and asking for the public's patience.
"We understand your frustrations with the COVID-19 vaccination process," said Orange County Health Director Quintana Stewart. "We feel the same frustration due to the limited doses of the vaccine, and we are training additional staff as quickly as possible to answer calls and emails."
The Health Department is currently only scheduling Phase 1 and 2 for vaccine appointments. These groups are health care workers, long-term care residents and staff and older adults ages 65 and up.
To schedule an appointment with the Health Department, complete the vaccine interest form or call (919) 913-8088 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
If you have received a vaccine waitlist message, this confirms you are on the COVID-19 vaccination appointment waitlist. There is no need to follow up with the Health Department.
5 p.m.
A number of states are reporting they are running out of vaccine, and tens of thousands of people who managed to get appointments for a first dose are seeing them canceled. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said about half of the 31 million doses distributed to the states by the federal government have been administered so far. Only about 2 million people have received the two doses needed for maximum protection against the virus.
4:45 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department said it is administering at least 250 doses per day of the COVID-19 vaccine and continues to provide the vaccine to Groups 1 and 2, on a first come, first serve basis.
The health department also reports two additional deaths and 68 new cases. In all, 67 people have died countywide and there have been 3,876 total positive COVID 19 cases.
1:37 p.m.
Sampson County reports 63 new cases for a total of 5,901. Two additional deaths were added, bringing the countywide total to 75.
The Health Department will hold a drive thru vaccination event Saturday from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. at the Sampson County Expo Center. Vaccinations will be available to those persons 65 years of age and older who have not had any vaccination within 14 days of the event, while vaccine supplies last. The Expo Center parking lot will open at 7:30 am.
1 p.m.
Wake County officials announced a new permanent COVID-19 testing site at Zebulon Community Park starting Jan. 22.
As COVID-19 testing sites continue to serve thousands of people each day, Wake County is increasing its efforts to make access to them more convenient for all residents. The county will add a new, permanent testing site at Zebulon Community Park starting Friday, Jan. 22.
Zebulon shows one of the highest positivity rates at 16.3%.
The new drive-thru site will start Friday and will run permanently Monday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Zebulon Community Park is located at 401 S. Arendell Ave. in Zebulon.
12 p.m.
There were 6,415 new cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina reported on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
With 97% of hospitals reporting, the total amount of hospitalizations dropped to 3,740, 141 fewer people than yesterday and more than 200 fewer than a week ago. There were 383 people admitted for COVID-19 Tuesday, a slight increase from recent days but consistent with a decline over the last week.
There were 61 more deaths reported, bringing the total to 8,200 since March of 2020. Overall, 579,573 people have recovered from COVID-19.
11:04 a.m.
Johnston County's COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination event at Corinth-Holders High School has reached capacity.
Johnston County residents can get information on upcoming vaccination events by clicking here.
Residents can also get COVID-19 vaccination clinic and testing information on their phones by registering. Text COVIDJOCO to 888777.
11 a.m.
The North Carolina prison system has received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Department of Public Safety said many healthcare staff who work at the prisons have already been vaccinated through their local health departments.
DPS said the first vaccines will be given to remaining unvaccinated healthcare staff, staff over the age of 75, and inmates over the age of 75. If enough doses remain unused, DPS said they will allow staff and inmates over the age of 65 to get vaccinated.
The vaccinations will begin in the coming days.
10:30 a.m.
Fayetteville State University received 61 new freezers capable of safely storing COVID-19 vaccines at temperatures as low as -80 Celsius (-112 Fahrenheit). The freezers will support state and local public health agencies, hospitals, and pharmacies with the critical logistics of sub-zero storage and subsequent distribution of COVID-19 vaccines that started arriving in North Carolina this past week.
The new freezers, provided by the NC Policy Collaboratory at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will increase North Carolina's total vaccine cold-storage capacity by 1.86 million two-milliliter vials.
9:45 a.m.
The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report, obtained by ABC News, shows North Carolina is in the red zone for cases, indicating 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population, with the 11th highest rate in the country.
North Carolina is in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate at or above 10.1%, with the 19th highest rate in the country.
Case rates increased in only 17 counties, most notably Warren, Alexander, Transylvania, and Wake counties; test positivity increased in only 16 counties, most notably Hyde, Avery, and Washington counties.
Cumberland County is in the red zone.
Wake and Durham counties are in the orange zone.
WEDNESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
A long line of cars was already visible at Corinth Holders High School before dawn on Wednesday morning for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, with some even waiting in camper vans and RVs. ABC11 cameras caught many vehicles lined up around 5 a.m. The vaccines are available to health care workers, long-term care staff and adults 65 and older. No appointment is required to get a vaccine at the school. ID is required to verify eligibility for those 65 and older.
Cape Fear Valley Health is adding another clinic in Fayetteville. The clinic opens at the CFVH Pavillion North location within the Express Care Clinic. It's open Tuesday through Friday to people who schedule appointments online. Fayetteville's Crown Expo Center will also give vaccinations by appointment.
In Durham, vaccinations started Tuesday at Southern Durham High School. In Wayne County, people with appointments can get vaccinated at the Maxwell Center.
Two North Carolina state lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19. Senate Rules Committee Chairman Bill Rabon of Brunswick County announced Tuesday the results of a coronavirus test he took on Monday after experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.
Sen. Richard Burr says the Justice Department has told him it will not prosecute him over stock sales made during the coronavirus pandemic, ending an insider trading investigation that led him to at least temporarily step aside from a powerful committee chairmanship last year. Prosecutors had investigated for months whether the North Carolina Republican and former chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee had exploited advance information when he unloaded as much as $1.7 million in stocks in the days before the coronavirus caused markets to plummet.
TUESDAY
10:20 p.m.
Ten hours after the launch of Wake County's new vaccine system, officials say more than 30,000 people have places on the wait list.
As a result, more than 700 requesters received notifications Tuesday that they could schedule appointments, more than 500 of them chose their time slots for this week within minutes.
10 p.m.
Cumberland County health officials said some teachers and other essential front-line workers don't have to wait until Group 3 to get vaccinated.
Because of the latest vaccine distribution guidance, the 75 years and older was updated to 65 years. Doctor Jennifer Green, the Director of the Cumberland County Department of Public Health, said this is allowing them to be creative.
"Some of those teachers and front-line essential workers that are over 65 are currently eligible and get vaccinated now," Green said.
This revelation has compelled the health department to reach out to the Cumberland County Schools and educate potential staff who qualify.
"Without our Cumberland County Schools, there's several thousand employees. We also reached out to our daycares and our private schools as well," Green said.
For Donna Wiles, a long time Cumberland County Schools teacher, she's eager to get her shot at the vaccine. "I'm going to be in the third group as an essential front-line worker," Wiles said.
In an interview earlier this week, Wiles told ABC11 she won't feel comfortable going back into the classroom until she's vaccinated. Though the teacher isn't 65, she said she'll be ready for the vaccine once it is ready for her in the next phase.
A Cumberland County Schools spokesperson says:
"Cumberland County Schools (CCS) officials are working with local health officials regarding the implementation of the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution program. While the vaccine is not mandatory for CCS employees, it has been recommended by health officials as a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
On Thursday, Gov. Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released an updated plan for COVID-19 Vaccinations. Educators are now in Group 3 (no longer Phase 1b, Groups 2 and 3).
We currently do not have an updated timeline for when we will move into Group 3. For individuals who are 65 and older, we are encouraging them to get vaccinated now as opposed to waiting until Group 3 when all school staff members are eligible to receive the vaccine."
Dr. Green said it's unclear how many teachers and other essential workers, in the county, currently qualify for Group 2. They encourage those people to sign up and make their way to one of their distribution sites.
8:35 p.m.
The latest report from Johns Hopkins University says there have been 96,097,101 cases of COVID-19 worldwide and 2,054,218 deaths globally. In the United States, 401,361 deaths have been confirmed out of 24,230,850 cases.
6:06 p.m.
The Lee County Government Health Department has added appointment only walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in an effort to address the special needs of individuals with health conditions that restrict participation in the county's drive-thru vaccination clinics. Spots are limited and priority is given to those needing special accommodations; however, if there is availability when finalizing the schedule, the appointments will be offered to those registered aged 65 and older.
"We are continuing to refine our vaccination efforts in Lee County to better accommodate the special needs of those with serious health conditions that prohibit participation in our drive-thru vaccination clinics," said Heath Cain, Lee County Health Director. "These smaller clinics will take place each week by appointment only. These will not be drive-thru clinics, instead they are walk-up clinics; as these are by appointment only, we do not anticipate extensive wait times. The majority of the public will continue to be vaccinated at the larger drive-thru vaccine clinics; the Health Department is focused on vaccinating as many individuals as quickly as possible and the drive-thru vaccination clinics remain the best vehicle to reach those goals."
People who have serious health conditions may request participation in these smaller, appointment only clinics when they register for the vaccine with the Health Department. The Health Department is registering people for the COVID-19 vaccine in Group 1 and 2 of the rollout plan. This includes essential healthcare workers that have close contact with COVID-19 patients, long-term care facility staff and residents, and adults aged 65 and older.
To register, the public may call the Health Department vaccine registration lines at (919) 721-4769 or (984) 368-2112. The lines are open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For additional information and questions, please contact the LCG Health Department at (919) 718-4640.
The Health Department has also released a COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Form online.
5:46 p.m.
The Johnston County Health Department has scheduled a drive-thru clinic on Friday from 10 a.m. until supplies last at Johnston Community College at 245 College Road in Smithfield.
People should enter the main entrance to Johnston Community College from US 70-Business Highway (East Market Street).
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic is for individuals in Phase 1 and 2 which includes health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and adults 65 and older. No registration is required and vaccinations will be administered on a first come, first serve basis until our capacity has been reached. A minimum of 500 doses will be available. The Health Department will be administering the Moderna vaccine.
Those seeking the vaccination should be aware that it is not recommended for those who have had another vaccine within the previous 14 days. In addition, individuals who have an active COVID-19 infection (under isolation) or recent exposure to an individual with COVID-19 should defer receiving the vaccination until recovered or removed from quarantine.
Please bring ID to verify eligibility for adults 65 and older.
5:45 p.m.
The Wayne County Health Department will be conducting public vaccinations beginning Wednesday at The Maxwell Center for individuals who have an appointment scheduled through the COVID-19 vaccination hotline. A total of 1,500 doses will be distributed Wednesday through Friday at The Maxwell Center. By scheduling appointments for public vaccination, there will be no extended wait times for those who are receiving their vaccine.
Parking is available in the back parking lot of The Maxwell Center and appointments will enter through the door at the rear.
For those who have not signed up for the waiting list, registration can be completed online or by calling the vaccine registration hotline at (919) 705-1800 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
5:10 p.m.
Residents who live or work near Wendell will soon have a convenient way to get tested for COVID-19. Wake County is partnering with Hephzibah Baptist Church to provide free testing later this week.
"We are continuing to offer opportunities for anyone who needs a COVID-19 test in our community to do so conveniently and safely," said Wake County's COVID-19 Operations Manager Eugene Chalwe. "Wendell is one of our highest locations of positivity at 15.5%. This partnership brings testing to those who need it and only takes a few minutes."
The new drive-thru testing site will run from Thursday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There's no cost or appointment needed for this service and no insurance or ID is required.
Hephzibah Baptist Church is at 1794 Wendell Blvd. in northeast Wendell.
4:26 p.m.
The COVID 19 vaccination team has been making changes to benefit the citizens of Halifax County and reduce the extreme wait times and lines to receive the COVID 19 vaccinations. The county will implement a modified drive thru/scheduling system where you remain in your car until time for vaccination.
If you are unable to walk, someone will come and vaccinate you while you remain in your car.
A fillable "CVMS Recipient Registration Form" is not mandatory to complete the registration form completed prior to arrival for COVID 19 vaccination but is available for those who want to complete before arriving.
COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at Halifax Community College Building 700 Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. depending on available vaccine.
3:59 p.m.
Johnston County Public Schools began vaccinating employees with the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.
The district received approximately 40 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the Johnston County Public Health Department to administer to employees ages 65 and older. The vaccines were administered via a drive-thru clinic at the district's West Campus site in Smithfield.
3 p.m.
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has surpassed 400,000, providing a grim coda to Donald Trump's presidency.
The milestone comes almost exactly a year after health officials diagnosed the nation's first case of the virus, and months of efforts by Trump to downplay the threat and his administration's responsibility to confront it.
The number of dead is greater than the population of New Orleans, Cleveland or Tampa, Florida. The coronavirus has killed nearly as many Americans who are lost annually to strokes, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, flu and pneumonia combined. By week's end, the toll is likely to surpass the number of Americans killed in World War II.
2:48 p.m.
Sampson County is reporting 49 new cases since Friday for a total of 5,838 COVID-19 cases. One additional death was reported for a total of 73 countywide.
As announced on Friday, Sampson County began accepting vaccination appointments for those 65+ years of age Tuesday via the Health Department's COVID Helpline (910) 490-1056.
"As could be expected, the incoming calls have been overwhelming, so callers may experience busy signals or unanswered rings as staff are otherwise handling calls," the county said. "Callers are asked to be patient. Please leave a message if prompted to do so, and someone will return the call as soon as possible. If the line is busy or is not answered, try again later. Staff are working diligently to answer all calls, listen to messages and return calls for appointments."
The Health Department is planning a mass vaccination clinic for those 65 and older and will announce details later.
2:23 p.m.
The Halifax County Health Department reports 3,808 total positive COVID 19 cases, including 134 new ones, and three additional deaths.
In total, 65 people have died from COVID-19 in Halifax County.
1:13 p.m.
The Moore County Health Department will open registration for COVID-19 vaccination to include anyone age 65 or older starting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. People may register online or by calling (910)-947-SHOT (7468) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week.
Residents can then expect a phone call from a Health Department representative to schedule a vaccination appointment for an upcoming vaccine clinic being held at the Health Department in Carthage on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for the month of January and beyond as vaccine is available.
Those who are 75 years of age or older will have priority in scheduling. The Moore County Health Department will continue to work through its list of individuals age 75 years and older for whom registration began January 8 and will continue to operate on a first-come, first-serve basis by age and the order in which individuals have completed their registration.
FirstHealth and other area providers continue to work through their list of 75-year-old and older people who are interested in receiving a vaccine before contacting patients age 65-74. Scheduling for additional age groups is
contingent upon an increase in vaccine supply from the state.
An appointment is required for all FirstHealth and Moore County Health Department vaccine clinics. Because of volume and vaccine availability, vaccine clinics cannot accommodate walk-ins.
12:20 p.m.
The NHL has postponed Tuesday night's Carolina Hurricanes-Nashville Predators game to ensure the health and safety of the players.
A source told ABC11 that the Hurricanes had three COVID-19 tests come back positive this morning. Veteran player Jordan Staal is already on the COVID-19 protocol list.
"The decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," the league said.
A release from the league said the game's rescheduled date will be announced when available.
12:10 p.m.
The amount of COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina has risen to 3,881, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' report on Tuesday. There were 94% of hospitals in the state that reported data.
There were 4,058 newly-reported cases, one of the lowest figures in recent weeks likely due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. According to the latest data, 11.8% of tests are positive, an increase from the 10% reported Sunday.
More than 100 new deaths were logged, bringing the total since March to 8,139. There have been 684,497 total cases in North Carolina.
There was no report on Monday due to the holiday.
11:41 a.m.
Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick took a COVID test Monday because he was experiencing mild cold-like symptoms. On Tuesday morning, he received a positive result. He has no symptoms and is isolating at his home and calling those with whom he had close contact.
11:40 a.m.
Duke University administered 18,465 COVID-19 tests to students and 3,077 tests to faculty and staff last week. There were 76 positive tests in total with 49 positive tests among students. Students must get tested before they can begin their classes and on-campus activities.
11:15 a.m.
The Chatham County Public Health Department and several community partners worked together to vaccinate 400 people against COVID-19 on Monday at the Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center in Pittsboro. The mass vaccination clinic was the largest to date in Chatham County, and more are being planned in the coming weeks.
Those served at the event -- the vast majority aged 75 and older -- received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered by CCPHD nurses. CCPHD staff and volunteers from Chatham County Emergency Management, the Chatham County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), the Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center, and Chatham County Sheriff's Office worked all day to set up the event, vaccinate residents and ensure everyone's safety.
"Monday's event was a tremendous team effort," said Chatham County Public Health Director Mike Zelek. "I am so grateful to and proud of the staff, volunteers, and partners for making this a success and who are playing such a critical role in Chatham County's response to the COVID-19 pandemic -- in ending this worldwide pandemic that has taken thousands of lives. We received so much positive feedback from those who attended, not just gratitude for receiving the vaccine, but appreciation for the service they received."
Individuals who received their first dose of the vaccine at this event were scheduled to get their second dose in four weeks.
10:40 a.m.
Wake County reports they've had 4,250 COVID-19 vaccination requests submitted in nearly two hours.
The county reminded people in a tweet that appointments to get a vaccine are made based on age and risk.
Durham County reminded residents that they're getting swamped with calls and callers may get a busy signal or error message. Vaccinations will still be given out at Southern Durham High School for Groups 1 and 2 by appointment and continue each week.
"We understand the frustrations of community members in need of COVID-19 vaccines, and we appreciate their patience thus far," a Durham County official told ABC11. "We are working to answer calls and schedule appointments as quickly as possible, but we are receiving thousands of calls and unfortunately will not be able to immediately answer each call we receive. To help increase our ability to quickly schedule appointments, we have been working to increase our call center capacity as well as provide online scheduling options, and we will share updates when online scheduling becomes available."
9 a.m.
The Wake County COVID-19 vaccination appointment website appears to have crashed. Many users, when trying to go to the webpage, are getting a "The service is unavailable" error. People can also call (919) 250-1515.
Wake County tweeted Tuesday morning: "If you're having issues with the website or phone line, we apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience! Please keep in mind that both are available 24/7, and appointments will be made based on age and risk - not the order of registration."
The county sent another tweet at 9:40 a.m.: "Thank you for your patience! Our team is working hard to fix the issues with the vaccination website and phone line. If you can't get through, please try again later. As a reminder, this isn't a first-come, first-served process. Appointments will be made based on age and risk."
TUESDAY MORNING STORYLINES
Several counties are ramping up their efforts to vaccinate people on Tuesday.
Durham County COVID-19 vaccinations will be available starting Tuesday for medical workers and those 65 and older. You can call (919) 560-4357 to make an appointment from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Vaccines are available at Southern Durham High School on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. by appointment only.
In Wake County, you can now book an appointment for a vaccine as phone lines open at 8:30 a.m for the same groups on Tuesday. The number to call is (919) 250-1515. You can also sign up at wakegov.com/vaccine. You'll have to answer four questions before proceeding:
- Are you 65 or older?
- Are you a healthcare worker?
- Do you have an established primary care provider?
- What is your name, email address and phone number?
You don't have to get vaccinated in the county where you live.
At UNC-Chapel Hill, vaccinations continue at the Friday Center. You can make an appointment at yourshot.org.
In the U.S., 12 million doses have been administered, but 31 million have been shipped, meaning about 60% of those doses are still in freezers. In North Carolina, roughly 303,000 shots have been administered with nearly a million doses distributed. More than 42,000 in North Carolina have gotten both doses of the vaccine. You can find the nearest site to get a vaccine through ABC11's COVID-19 tracker.
Tuesday is the first day of classes for the second semester at UNC and NC State. UNC is not offering any in-person classes until Feb. 8. NCSU is offering a mix of in-person, online and hybrid learning classes. Both schools have canceled spring break.
Students in Harnett County will return to the classroom on Tuesday. Elementary school students will be at school four days a week while middle and high school students will continue on their A/B schedule. All students will be remote on Wednesdays for cleaning.