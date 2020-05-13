Local North Carolina companies shift production to make critical PPE for health care workers

They're shifting their production make critical medical supplies.
In March, Governor Roy Cooper established the state's Task Force for Emergency Repurposing of Manufacturing (TFERM) to increase the amount of productive gear made at home.
"From companies like ours developing and manufacturing PPE to others leading food drives or hosting blood drives, it comes in a lot of different forms," said Ted Mosler, CEO of Gilero.
Cash-strapped counties conserving PPE like water in a drought
These are some of the face shields being made by @GileroMed. Other manufacturers in the area like @ASIsignage and @BrightviewTech have stepped up and shifted production to make these critical medical supplies. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/OrXDBJ1vaE— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) May 13, 2020
Gilero designs medical devices but had a 3D printer and engineers in house and started making face shields. Then they got a call from the government asking for help.
On Thursday, they made 14,500 masks.
'12-hour days:' Nationwide PPE shortage has first responders on frantic search for supplies
"Companies want to do anything they can to help within their means," Mosler said. "They want to do something quickly that's effective."
Have a question about coronavirus? Send it to us here.
Gilero's manufacturing facility is in Pittsboro; its design facility is in Morrisville.
In addition, ASI Signage in Holly Springs along with Bright View Technologies are doing face shields.
SAAB Barracuda in Lillington is doing gowns -- normally they produce camouflage netting for the military.
The state also has a deal with Charlotte-based Honeywell for a monthly delivery of 100,000 N-95 masks through August 2021.
FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE