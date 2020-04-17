Coronavirus

Health officials investigate how many North Carolinians have COVID-19 with mild or no symptoms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In order to understand whether North Carolina is flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases, health offiicials are working to learn how widespread mild cases are in the state.

In a news release, Gov. Roy Cooper said the North Carolina Department of Helath and Human Services is teaming up with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Duke University and East Carolina University to assess the spread of the virus in Chatham, Pitt and Cabarrus counties.

Health officials said participants in the study will be monitored over several months to understand how the virus spreads.

"North Carolina's actions to flatten the curve and fight COVID-19 are working. We know we need more testing of all types, and this research partnership will help us better understand the virus so we can keep our communities safe as we seek to ease restrictions," said Cooper in a written statement.

The efforts are part of Gov. Cooper's initiative to increase testing across the state and understand the true number of COVID-19 cases in the state before lifting social distancing restrictions.

