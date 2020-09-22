Gov. Cooper announces larger outdoor event venues in North Carolina can open at 7% capacity next week

The new order will go into effect next Friday, Oct. 2.
Cooper's current executive order, which instituted Phase 2.5 of his plan to reopen the state, is set to expire next Friday, October 2. Under Phase 2.5, gyms, bowling alleys, playgrounds and museums were allowed to open to the public with restrictions. More than two weeks after the state lifted those restrictions, the state has not seen an uptick in cases, emergency room visits for COVID-like symptoms, or the percentage of positive tests.
In fact, the percentage of positive tests has dropped in recent weeks, hovering between 5 and 6%, and even dipping below 5% on some days. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen has repeatedly emphasized 5% positive tests as a goal of the state in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but in an interview with ABC11 last week, she said that the number is a goal, not a destination.
"You can see how much hard work it has taken to get close to 5%," Cohen said last week. "It takes hard work to stay there as well."
Many central North Carolina counties have seen their percentage of positive tests stay at or below 5% for more than a week, including Wake, Durham, Orange, Johnston, Chatham and Granville counties.
The opening of outdoor venues comes as North Carolina universities begin their fall sports seasons and the Carolina Panthers begin their season. The Panthers played their home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 13 with an empty stadium.
Under the new guidance, Carter-Finley Stadium can hold 4,031, Wallace Wade can hold 2,800 and Kenan Memorial Stadium can hold 3,570.
Cooper reported his revised guidelines on the day the state revealed its COVID-19 tracking app, which will expedite and simplify the contact tracing process by alerting users whether they have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
As part of his news conference, Cooper also announced a $40 million fund paid for by the CARES Act. for small businesses to help pay rent, utilities and mortgages.
Notably, the new guidelines continue to leave out businesses such as bars, night clubs and movie theatres, which have remained closed since mid-March. However, if the state's metrics continue to improve, Cooper could announce next week that more restrictions may be lifted ahead of the expiration of the current executive order.