Caregivers Corner Q&A: How to handle loved ones who have seasonal depression

Caregivers Corner answers your questions and concerns about caring for loved ones

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice to those who are dealing with loved ones who have seasonal depression or other questions.

Combating loneliness in seniors

The three questions they will answer are:

"We're just past the winter solstice. Many are challenged with depression of all types but especially Seasonal Affective Disorder. How can caregivers help?"

"How can music therapy be helpful to those with Alzheimer's and dementia?"

"We missed the window to switch to Medicare Advantage, but I think I saw somewhere you can still try it out for a few months. Mom has a lot of medical issues, but we are paying for home and adult day care, too. Any recommendations on who could give some unbiased assistance in figuring all that out?"

Watch our previous segment of Caregivers Corner

Caregivers Corner gives advice on caring for elderly or disabled loved ones

