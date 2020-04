Smithfield employees worry they've contracted COVID-19 at North Carolina packing plant

Added extra hand sanitizing stations

Boosted personal protective equipment

Continuing to stress importance of personal hygiene

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection

Expanded employee health benefits

Implementing thermal scanning

Increased social distancing in common areas

Installed plexiglass barriers

Restricting all nonessential visitors

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A week after Smithfield Foods closed its South Dakota pork processing plant --one of the largest in the country, one worker at the company's North Carolina facility said she is concerned for her health and safety on the job.A representative with the packing plant said out of respect for its employees, they won't confirm any COVID-19 cases at the Smithfield Packing plant in Tar Heel. Employees said safety measures are now in place at the facility, but they worry it might be too late."I don't have any symptoms, but whose to say that three days from now I wont? I might start having symptoms," said an employee who wished to not be identified.She is an employee of the Smithfield Foods packing plant in Tar Heel. ABC11 protected her identity in an effort to prevent retaliation. She is so frightened about contracting the virus that she left work early last week and won't be in this week."I have kids. I have a son with asthma. I can't afford to get sick and bring that home to my child. I'm risking his life and my life. It's just not right," said the employee.Last week, our Troubleshooter Diane Wilson brought you a story where an employee at the Smithfield plant said management told workers they can earn $500 bonus on their May 15 paycheck if they don't miss or aren't late to any shifts.Employees are still operating within close quarters despite CDC guidelines. Workers said they stand next to each other on the line floor."Meat has to be directly on top of each other going down lines," said the employee. "It's going to take forever if everybody is spaced out. We're still directly next to each other with these little black things on the side of us serving no purpose."She said temperature screening has been implemented at the start of each shift, plexiglass has been added and masks were distributed.We reached out to Smithfield Foods, and a representative directed us to its website . On the company's website, it states: