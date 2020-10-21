Wake County launches 'Take Your Shot' campaign to fight flu amid COVID-19 pandemic

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's officially flu season but this year we're also dealing with a pandemic. That's why Wake County says it's so important to get vaccinated year.
The county has launched their campaign called "Take Your Shot Against the Flu." The CDC recommends people get vaccinated in October to best protect themselves for the entire flu season.
Last year, nine people died from the flu in Wake County. And sadly, one person has already died this year.
Healthcare professionals are hoping the pandemic practices-like hand washing and social distancing-will stop the spread of the flu too. But there are real concerns if people don't protect themselves because it could strain our healthcare system.
"We have the ability to get a vaccine for the flu at this point in time. We don't have the availability for the coronavirus. So it's so important that we take the measures and the prevention steps that we can at this point," said Dr. Nicole Mushonga, Wake County Associate Medical Director and Epidemiology Program Director.
Wake County will offer flu shot clinics every Wednesday until Nov. 18 at 10 Sunnybrook Road from 1 to 5 p.m. For more info, visit here.
