Healthcare Heroes: Duke Hospital staffers treated to lunch and notes of thanks

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
Healthcare Heroes: Duke staffers treated to lunch and notes of thanks

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together continues supporting local healthcare heroes in the Triangle working so hard in the pandemic with a special delivery to Duke University Hospital in Durham.

Duke University Hospital staffers received dozens of donated individual pizzas from Papa Johns in Durham, individual snacks, and handmade cards from students at R.N. Harris Elementary School.

"We know that working on the frontline, taking care of people right now during the pandemic is tough, but the morale is good," said Frank De Marco, Associate Chief Nursing Officer for Emergency Services at Duke University Hospital. "As leaders, we're down there, making sure that they have the resources that they need, making sure they have the supplies that they need, and making sure that we can provide them the support. The tough part is doing it every day and at this point, you know, the communities are are really important in terms of helping with that support."

DeMarco said one of the main things people in the community can do to support healthcare workers is to get vaccinated.

"We can't emphasize that enough," DeMarco said. "Getting protected protects us and they really, really need them."

Besides vaccinations, Duke University Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lisa Pickett said just saying thanks to a healthcare worker also goes a long way to lift morale.

"If you see a health care worker, just remember to say thank you," Pickett said. "I think that last year there was a lot of talk about how healthcare workers and, among many other groups of people were heroes. And I think that's kind of gone away but the work still remains. The work is still here, and we're still supporting patients and their families. And so anything we can do to help support our teams would be so appreciated."
