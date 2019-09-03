hurricane dorian

Hurricane Dorian: Mandatory evacuations along coastal regions turn I-95 into major escape hub

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- As Category 4 Hurricane Dorian approaches the eastern coast, residents across several states are taking the trek up north to avoid its devastating winds and flooding.

Interstate 95 is the major evacuation hub for drivers; many of them, passing through Cumberland County during their travels.

Longtime Florida resident Richard Preston and his wife took a break at a Cumberland County rest stop on Monday afternoon. The retired couple lives in Brevard County and chose to see their daughter this week in Maryland.

RELATED: Mandatory evacuation order issued for Dare County

"We're retired. So we have the luxury of doing that," Preston said.

The couple has seen their fair share of hurricanes but this is the first time they've left the state.



"In general, we've just, most of the time, just hunkered down," Preston said.

RELATED: Wrightsville Beach residents prepare for Dorian

Meanwhile, others closer to home had their vacations cut short because of the incoming threat, including Nashville resident Connie Turner.

Turner and her family were visiting her sister in Myrtle Beach for the Labor Day weekend. But with the evacuations in place, they chose to get a head start back home.

"Cause we figured, you know, it was going to be a lot of traffic and everything, but we had no idea on 95. That it was to be like it was," Turner said.

She and her family ran into heavy traffic, as thousands of others had the same idea.

Preston and other Floridians that ABC11 spoke to off-camera hope for the best outcome for the sake of the lives at risk and homes in danger.

RELATED: Here's what you actually need to prepare for Hurricane Dorian
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccumberland countyevacuationi 95hurricane dorianweatherhurricane
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Woman shelters 97 dogs in her home as Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas
Raleigh man worried about friends, family in the Bahamas
Hurricane Dorian deadly in Bahamas, tracks toward Florida
Duke Energy installing new safeguards in response to previous hurricanes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian deadly in Bahamas, tracks toward Florida
Prime minister: 5 dead in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian
Overwhelmed? What you actually need to prepare for Hurricane Dorian
Mandatory evacuation order issued for Dare County
Squash squashed in 'joy ride' will cost farmer more than $15,000
Duke Energy installing new safeguards in response to previous hurricanes
Florida woman wraps home in plastic ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Show More
Raleigh man worried about friends, family in the Bahamas
Wrightsville Beach residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian
UNCW, Methodist cancel classes for the week ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas: VIDEO
Airbnb offers free housing for Hurricane Dorian evacuees
More TOP STORIES News