Hurricane Dorian: Mandatory evacuations along coastal regions turn I-95 into major escape hub

Interstate 95 is the major evacuation hub for drivers; many of them, passing through Cumberland County during their travels.
Longtime Florida resident Richard Preston and his wife took a break at a Cumberland County rest stop on Monday afternoon. The retired couple lives in Brevard County and chose to see their daughter this week in Maryland.
RELATED: Mandatory evacuation order issued for Dare County
"We're retired. So we have the luxury of doing that," Preston said.
The couple has seen their fair share of hurricanes but this is the first time they've left the state.
Richard Preston and his wife are heading to Maryland this week to avoid #HurricaneDorian. They have a home in Brevard County, Florida. This is the first time they've left the state for a hurricane and made a stop at a Cumberland County rest area along I-95. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/BEshjd8NDe— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) September 2, 2019
"In general, we've just, most of the time, just hunkered down," Preston said.
RELATED: Wrightsville Beach residents prepare for Dorian
Meanwhile, others closer to home had their vacations cut short because of the incoming threat, including Nashville resident Connie Turner.
Turner and her family were visiting her sister in Myrtle Beach for the Labor Day weekend. But with the evacuations in place, they chose to get a head start back home.
"Cause we figured, you know, it was going to be a lot of traffic and everything, but we had no idea on 95. That it was to be like it was," Turner said.
She and her family ran into heavy traffic, as thousands of others had the same idea.
Preston and other Floridians that ABC11 spoke to off-camera hope for the best outcome for the sake of the lives at risk and homes in danger.
RELATED: Here's what you actually need to prepare for Hurricane Dorian