Home intruder thwarted by 11-year-old with machete taken into custody in Burlington, police say

Jataveon Dashawn Hall's bond was originally set at $100,000 bond. It was raised to $175,000 in court after prosecutors said he was a flight risk.
Hall was arrested just after 1 p.m. Sunday. That came after he slipped out of UNC Hospital on Friday night wearing nothing but a hospital gown and carrying a cup of water.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office says, according to standard procedure, when warrants are issued for a suspect recovering at UNC Hospital, it is UNC's responsibility to let them know when a patient is going to be discharged.
According to the Sheriff's Office, authorities at UNC stated the suspect told a nurse he needed to leave because deputies were after him.
Deputies say UNC Hospital should have contacted them right away.
UNC Hospital released a statement in part saying their ER department was slammed Friday night.
"We did not intend to debate this issue with our colleagues from Orange County Sheriff's Office. This situation highlights the issue that emergency department nurses and physicians cannot be both caregivers and law enforcement at the same time," the statement read.
It all began on Friday around 11 a.m. on Yarborough Road in Mebane., when an 11-year-old boy stopped a robbery in his home by hitting the thief with a machete.
Investigators said several people broke into the home and were trying to steal electronics.
The thieves forced the 11-year-old, who was home alone, into a bedroom closet at gunpoint.
Deputies say the boy, who is a star baseball player on several area teams, left the closet and found a machete in the home.
He went into his living room, according to investigators, swung the machete and hit the intruder in the back of the head.
The man retaliated by kicking the boy in the stomach. The boy got up, swung the machete and missed. The intruder then kicked the child in the side of the head, turned to grab several items, including a PlayStation and a television but realized he was bleeding significantly from the machete strike.
The other suspects in the home-robbery attempt, a man and a woman, remain at large.