Home & Garden

Parade of Homes: This $850,000 Raleigh home has a screened-in porch with a fireplace

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- This home on Milner Drive in Raleigh is one of hundreds featured in the Triangle Parade of Homes.

It has a gourmet kitchen and a screened-in porch with a fireplace -- great for a chilly night.

RELATED: This $2.9 million Raleigh home has an insane infinity pool
RELATED: This Apex home has a backyard oasis

See this and other homes at the Triangle Parade of Homes, which will be held on September 28-29, October 4-6 and October 11-13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenraleighmansionhomereal estate
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Flames engulf Wake County school bus in Cary
'It's messy:' Durham drivers brace for upcoming road closure
Jury finds Brandon Lee guilty of first-degree murder of mother, girlfriend
Person County inmate escapes from prison work farm
Green Hope High School basketball player takes on fight of his life
Driver accused of running over people in Fayetteville arrested
Epic Games announces expansion of Cary headquarters
Show More
Teen driver charged in crash that killed Cary woman outside home
Heavy delays on I-40 eastbound in Durham due to serious crash
Study: Dads-to-be should stop drinking alcohol before conception
Fake tickets being sold to Pullen Park's Holiday Express
NOAA meteorologist drowns after swimming in rough surf at OBX
More TOP STORIES News