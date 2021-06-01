Weather

2021 hurricane season starts today, more than 1 week after formation of first storm

Hurricane season is officially underway.

June 1 marks the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season--although, for the seventh straight year, we saw a named storm form before the season even kicked off.

That's one of the reasons some meteorologists have argued that the start of hurricane season should be moved up. The World Meteorological Organization even had official discussion on that topic earlier this year, but ultimately decided not to change the date at this time.

ABC11 Meteorologist Brittany Bell talks about what's in store for North Carolina this hurricane season.



The official date of the start of the season changes little to how you and your family should prepare.

It's important to make sure you have an emergency evacuation plan and that you practice that plan. It should include an agreed upon meeting place, emergency phone numbers and security of other important documents.

You should also have an emergency kit prepared. The kit should include non-perishable food and water to last three to seven days, a first aid kit, batteries, medications, blankets, clothes, vital toiletries and necessities for all of your pets.

Do you have a weather emergency kit ready to go?



"We always prepare like it's going to be an active hurricane season. because all it takes is one hurricane," NC Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said.

This season is expected to be another active one.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts there will be 13-20 named storms, including 6-10 hurricanes with 3-5 of those being major hurricanes.

