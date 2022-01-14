Family identifies man shot and killed by Raleigh police after I-440 road-rage crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Family identifies man fatally shot by Raleigh police after I-440 crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The name of the man shot and killed by a Raleigh police officer on the side of I-440 on Tuesday afternoon has been released by his family.

According to our newsgathering partners at Univision, the family identifies the man who died as Daniel Turcios.

They're now hoping to return his remains to El Salvador, where he's from, for burial.

Eyewitnesses said the incident started as a road rage crash. Raleigh Police said an officer shot the man after he swung a knife at them and ignored previous commands to drop the weapon.

A vigil for Turcios is planned for Friday.

Raleigh Police would not confirm the man's name on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighfightpolice shootingofficer involved shootingdrunk drivingi 440taserraleigh policeroad rage
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ice, sleet, freezing rain more likely Sunday than snow
NC businesses cheer Supreme Court ruling blocking vaccine mandate
Jason Walker's family, attorney Crump rally at Fayetteville church
Car part supply chain issue causing frustrations for drivers
Triangle hospitals see increasing number of pregnant COVID-19 patients
Durham Public Schools initiative aims to hire more Latino teachers
Crews begin brining roads ahead of icy weekend weather
Show More
Hospitals preparing for potential severe weather
LATEST: NC cases soar, hospitalizations set another record
Dix Park's first pop-up museum opening with history exhibits
Body camera footage in Jason Walker case will be released
Investigation completed in Petito, Laundrie domestic incident in Utah
More TOP STORIES News