Family identifies man shot and killed by Raleigh police after I-440 road-rage crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The name of the manby a Raleigh police officer on the side of I-440 on Tuesday afternoon has been released by his family.According to our newsgathering partners at Univision , the family identifies the man who died as Daniel Turcios.They're now hoping to return his remains to El Salvador, where he's from, for burial.Eyewitnesses said the incident started as a road rage crash. Raleigh Police said an officerafter he swung a knife at them and ignored previous commands to drop the weapon.A vigil for Turcios is planned for Friday.Raleigh Police would not confirm the man's name on Thursday.