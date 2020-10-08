High-speed chase ends on I-95 in Kenly; causes major backups

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high-speed chase out of Nash County ended in Kenly following a crash Wednesday evening.Authorities told an ABC11 breaking news crew that a Nash County drug interdiction team was chasing a vehicle going more than 130 mph.The suspect vehicle crashed into a truck along I-95 in front of the Red Roof Inn and the TA Truck Service along the Johnston Parkway in Kenly.Johnston County deputies were seen searching the nearby Red Roof Inn following the crash.There is no word on the driver at this time.The crash closed roads just south of Exit 107(US-301/S Church Street), according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.The closure is expected to end a little after 8:30 p.m.There is no word on the truck driver at this time.