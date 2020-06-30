police chase

Man who authorities say stole Fayetteville police car, dragged officer and hit EMS worker facing several charges

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who authorities say stole a Fayetteville police car, dragged an officer and crashed multiple times Sunday morning has been charged.

Ichaan Kishun, 31, has been charged with Common Law Robbery, Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer causing physical injury, Felony Fleeing to Elude Arrest, Assault on an Emergency Medical Personnel, and Felony Hit and Run. He was also charged for numerous traffic offenses by the NC State Highway Patrol.

It started just before 8 a.m. when officers arrived in the 2500 block of Fordham Drive for a medical call.

Kishun was non-cooperative and eventually got into the driver's seat of a Fayetteville police vehicle. When officers tried to remove him, he started to drive and drag an officer. The officer was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kishun also allegedly struck an EMS worker, who sustained minor injuries.

After fleeing in the car, Kishun reportedly collided with several other vehicles. North Carolina State Highway Patrol took over the pursuit when it left Cumberland County.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed in a ditch in Autryville. Kishun was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Detectives are asking for anyone with security camera footage in the area of Fordham Drive, Dartmouth Drive and Purdue Drive area, to please call 911 so the footage can be reviewed.

Anyone with information regarding this theft investigation and resulting vehicle crash investigations is asked to contact Detective D. Gousby with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 322-1084 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
