Where you will find the best deals this holiday shopping season

It's not known yet exactly if prices will continue to increase or we will see a drop, but retailers are offering deals now to get you into the store this holiday season.

Will inflation impact the holiday shopping season? It's not known yet exactly if prices will continue to increase or we will see a drop, but retailers are offering deals now to get you into the store this holiday season.

Naveen Jaggi President of Retail Advisory Services for JLL says, "Retailers will be aggressive as ever. Do your homework. You will find bargains and retailers want you in the store. So don't think that online is a secret to saving money, no, no, the secret to saving money and the biggest value for a dollar is by going inside the store." Jaggi says the reason once you get into the stores, retailers know you may spend more money on impulse buys.

A recent survey by DealAid found about 34% more consumers will shop in-store compared to last year as COVID concerns lessen. That same survey found that 48% of consumers will spend less this holiday season due to inflation.

If you're shopping online, don't worry, there will still be plenty of deals but you do need to research and make sure you're getting the best price.

You will also need to keep an eye on gas prices as they will impact what you pay, plus supply chain issues for high-demand products still could be an issue this holiday shopping season.

"The supply and the demand imbalance still exists today, and that's why prices are so high because the demand by the consumer is much higher than we're able to sustain and stabilize," Jaggi adds.

If you spot a deal now, snag it. Always keep your receipt and look at the return policy to see if the price changes to see if you can get a price adjustment.