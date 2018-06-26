STUDY

Is your bike helmet actually keeping you safe?

EMBED </>More Videos

Is your bike helmet actually keeping you safe? (WTVD)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WTVD) --
We've all heard it - "Wear your helmet; safety first!" But is that helmet actually keeping you safe?

Any helmet sold in the United States must meet government safety standards, but researchers at Virginia Tech found that not every unit offers the same amount of protection.

Of the 30 models tested, 24 scored "good" or "very good" on the protection scale with only four receiving a five-star rating.

Each helmet was evaluated on their "ability to reduce linear acceleration and rotational velocity of the head resulting from a range of impacts a cyclist might experience."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The testing tried to replicate varied impact scenarios for bike crashes including helmets hitting the ground at an angle.

"To reduce the risk of concussion, you need to both reduce the linear forces acting on the head, as well as the rotational motion of the head," said David Zuby, Insurance Institute of Highway Safety.

Experts found that road style helmets performed better than urban styles.

See the full list of tested helmets

But they said just because a helmet comes with a hefty price tag doesn't necessarily mean it's safer.

"You might assume that buying the most expensive helmet would give you a safer helmet and it isn't what we saw," said Steve Rowson, Virginia Tech Helmet Lab.

The $200 Bontrager Ballista earned 5 stars but so did the $75 specialized Chamonix.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bikesbicyclestudysafetyVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STUDY
Study: Alcohol in breast milk may lead to lower cognition in kids
Woman's toenails fall off after fish pedicure
Sleeping in on days off may extend your life, study says
Study reveals chewing gum while walking burns more calories
More study
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News