NC 'rolling out the red carpet' for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The State of North Carolina is preparing to offer visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida a taste of the region, from banjo to barbeque.

Prime Minister Kishida arrived in the state Thursday evening.

A few businesses have been selected to participate in scheduled events.

Sam Jones BBQ has been preparing for weeks for a 100-person luncheon on Friday afternoon.

"He's definitely in for a treat. We're going to give them, we're going to give them our best," said manager Thomas VonCannon.

Chopped barbeque, mac and cheese, baked beans, and sweet coleslaw are on the menu.

Staff will finish things off with some homemade banana pudding with a generous layer of whipped meringue.

"I personally made the banana pudding, and it's probably the best banana pudding I've ever made in my life. He's going to enjoy," said VonCannon.

James Beard award-winning Chef Ashley Christensen will handle the dinner Friday night and then for entertainment, the Bluegrass band Unspoken Tradition will perform.

"They're rolling out the red carpet for cultured, good old-fashioned North Carolina hospitality," said Unspoken Truth Bandmember Ty Gilpin.

Members said the prime minister should be familiar with this genre. Bluegrass music has been popular in Japan.

"It really goes back to the post-war era," said Unspoken Truth Bandmember Sav Sankaran.

"Artists from America have been going over there touring for decades. In fact, back in the '70s, it was really at a high-water mark for Bluegrass," said Gilpin. "We want to give them a taste of a little of everything that we do."

