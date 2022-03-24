Autopsy reveals 4 shots killed Jason Walker during incident with off-duty deputy in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four bullets pierced Jason Walker's body and ultimately killed him, according to the official autopsy.
Walker, 37, was involved in an altercation with an off-duty law enforcement officer on January 8.
Body camera footage released days after the incident show Fayetteville Police Officers talking to witnesses after the fatal shooting happened.
One of the witnesses was Walker's father. He said Walker ran out of the yard, jumped on the off-duty officers' truck, ripped off one of its windshield wipers and used it to hit the truck's windshield.
Walker's father said that's when the driver of the truck, later identified as Cumberland County deputy Jeffery Hash, jumped out of his truck and shot Walker.
The medical examiner's autopsy found four gunshot wounds on Walker's body: one on his head and neck, one on his back, one on his torso and one on his left thigh.
The autopsy noted that Walker had some small cuts on his arms and a bruise on his left shoulder, he had no significant natural disease and was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
