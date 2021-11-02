rev. jesse jackson

Rev. Jesse Jackson released from hospital after falling at protest at Howard University

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO -- Rev. Jesse Jackson was released from the hospital Tuesday after he fell at a protest at Howard University earlier this week, a spokesperson said.

Jackson had been in Washington D.C. to support students at the historically Black university when the incident happened. He met with Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick and students Monday concerning their complaints about rodents, flooding and mold in their resident halls.

RELATED: Howard University students protest 'unlivable' dorm conditions

When he went into a building on campus, he fell and hit his head, a spokesman from Rainbow PUSH said. He was taken to Howard University Hospital where they ran tests, including a CT scan, which came back with normal results. the cut was also treated.

Despite the normal tests, hospital officials decided to keep him overnight for observation, the spokesperson said..

His daughter Santita Jackson tweeted that he was resting comfortably and doing well Monday evening.

"Family, he's resting comfortably & doing well: we thank u 4 ur prayers! Fighting 4 u is what he'll always do. His goal is 2 ensure the well-being of @HowardU students: #MissionAccomplished," she wrote.



The spokesperson did not say when Jackson will return to Chicago.

The reverand was planning on meeting with Frederick and some students again Tuesday, and remains hopefully about a resolution, the spokesperson added.

Jackson was recently hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, even though he was vaccinated. After his infection improved he was taken to Shirley Ryan Ability Lab for further physical and occupational therapy, as the 79-year-old's battle with COVID had worsened symptoms of his Parkinson's disease.

The reverend's wife also contracted COVID-19, and was hospitalized as well. She was not vaccinated.
