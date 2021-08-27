abc11 together

GMA surprises NCCU football player Jessie Malit for going above and beyond

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
EMBED <>More Videos

GMA surprises NCCU football player for going above and beyond

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An NCCU linebacker who gives it his all on the field and off got a big surprise on Good Morning America on Friday.

He thought he was on the show for College Game Day, but GMA flew in his mom, Daisy, to join him, and recognized his work in the community.

Jessie Malit lives by NCCU's model "truth and service."

The political science major is "one of a kind," said Lucy Mason, Student Athlete Leadership and Development Coordinator at NCCU.

For example, for the 2020 election, the 6-foot-3 defensive lineman rallied 300 student athletes, including the entire NCCU football team, to register and vote.

He's made a difference at home and an entire ocean away -- in Kenya.

"There are some kids who can barely afford books and Jessie, being the person he is in the community, he was like, 'oh this is something great that we can give back,'" Daisy said.

In just a few months, Jessie collected and donated 400 books to his mother's home village.

"He's done a great job of representing North Carolina Central University both on and off the field," Coach Trei Oliver said. "He exemplifies what Eagle Pride is and Eagle Excellence."

"I'm really humbled to be in this position that I am and I just want to keep being able to do what I do," Jessie said on that.

To help with that, a nonprofit organization called First Book donated 1,600 books to Jessie's cause, helping him exceed his goal of 1,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamgmaeducationbooksfootballabc11 togethersurprisenonprofitnccu
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
The Festival is a signature event for the Town of Cary
'Very thankful': Granville County mom getting life-saving kidney
La Fiesta del Pueblo 2021 goes virtual
Thousands attend Durham Rescue Mission back-to-school event
TOP STORIES
Officer who shot Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 speaks out
NC is one of few 'at fault' states for car accidents: What that means
LATEST: Cumberland County mask mandate takes effect Friday
SC girl, 12, on ventilator battling COVID-19, RSV and pneumonia
LIVE: Evacuations resume after Kabul attacks as death toll over 160
Tropical Storm Ida prompts hurricane watch for New Orleans
Show More
Pilot uses helicopter to rescue 17 from deadly Tennessee floods
'Making a Murderer' subject Steven Avery appeals latest defeat
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Gramma's After School Snacks
Biden vows to avenge Kabul airport attack deaths in emotional speech
'Historical' human bone found at dog park in Rocky Mount
More TOP STORIES News