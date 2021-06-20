President Joe Biden to make stop in Raleigh Thursday to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

The News & Observer reports the visit comes as part of Biden's "National Month of Action," the nationwide sprint to get 70 percent of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4.
FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
The trip to North Carolina is part of a grassroots effort for vaccine education and outreach.
As of June 18, 55 percent of North Carolina adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
The featured video in this story is from a previous story.