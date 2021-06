President Joe Biden to make stop in Raleigh Thursday to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Raleigh on Thursday in an effort to encourage more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The News & Observer reports the visit comes as part of Biden's "National Month of Action," the nationwide sprint to get 70 percent of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4.The trip to North Carolina is part of a grassroots effort for vaccine education and outreach.As of June 18, 55 percent of North Carolina adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.