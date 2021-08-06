police chase

Armed and dangerous chase ends with shooting suspect arrest in Johnston County, police say

KENLY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Smithfield shooting suspect was arrested Thursday evening following an armed and dangerous chase, Kenly police said.

The chase ended when the driver crashed into a ditch around 8 p.m. onBrowns Dairy Road near U.S. Route 301

Kenly Police have not released the name of the suspect nor have they stated what shooting the suspect was involved in.

SWAT, State Highway Patrol troopers, Kenly police and Johnston County deputies responded to the chase.

U.S. 301 was shut down for a brief period as a result of the chase.

One Kenly police cruiser was damaged in the chase.

This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
